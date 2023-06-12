(Video) Ex-Red Ryan Kent announces his next club after Rangers exit

Former Liverpool player Ryan Kent has officially announced his transfer to Turkish outfit Fenerbahce.

The 26-year-old delivered a message to the club’s fans via @Fenerbahce’s Twitter account, expressing his excitement at helping the side with its ‘targets for next season’.

The wide man, formerly coached by Steven Gerrard in the Scottish Premiership, departs Rangers following a moderately successful personal campaign in which he registered 13 goal contributions in 44 appearances.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Fenerbahce: