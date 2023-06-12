Jurrien Timber speaks out on his agent’s activity amid Liverpool interest

Jurrien Timber has yet to commit his future to the Dutch top-flight, potentially opening the door for interested parties this summer.

The Ajax ace admitted that his agent held some talks with the club, though his latest admission – in comments relayed on Twitter by Fabrizio Romano – could be taken as encouragement.

Jurrien Timber on his future: “Will I stay with Ajax anyway? I’m not sure, I can’t stay that”. 🚨⚪️🔴 #transfers “I'm not in talks with Ajax now. My agent had a good talk a few times, but it's not like we're talking about anything right now…”, told Vandaag Inside. pic.twitter.com/bMy6GLRRsG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2023

Liverpool will certainly have taken notice, one might imagine, if prior reports (Evening Standard) linking the pair weren’t totally wide of the mark.

READ MORE: ‘Accepted his wish’ – Liverpool target just told his club he wants Anfield transfer, says TV2 Sport journo

READ MORE: Florian Plettenberg says Liverpool midfield transfer now ‘very unlikely’ in latest development

Time for Liverpool to take advantage of Ajax’s struggles?

Virgil van Dijk has already spoken fondly of the man he shares a dressing room with on the international stage with the Netherlands, saying: “I was never that good at the age of Timber, he’s just 21… I can only praise him. His potential is so high, I’m sure.”

The centre-back’s contract is set to expire in 2025, which would normally mean that Ajax have some wiggle room with which to manoeuvre in the transfer market.

However, a failure to qualify for Champions League football (finishing third behind champions Feyenoord and second-placed PSV) means that the Dutch outfit may be forced to make some tough financial calls.

Amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, Timber could very well be one of several potential casualties a Jorg Schmadtke-led recruitment team could take advantage of this summer.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!