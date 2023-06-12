(Video) Premier League star reveals he’s a Liverpool fan; singles out Anfield hero for praise

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has publicly stated that he’s a Liverpool supporter, while also singling out one current Reds stalwart for praise.

The Bees attacker was speaking to Kick Game when he was asked about the hardest defenders he’s faced in the Premier League when he replied: “I’m a Liverpool fan. [Virgil] Van Dijk is one of the best. He’s up there as one of the best.”

The 27-year-old was the third-highest scorer in the division this season with 20 goals, although none of those came against the Reds – he missed the 3-1 win over Jurgen Klopp’s side in January through injury (BBC Sport).

He hasn’t scored against the Merseysiders in any of his three appearances against them, with Van Dijk helping Liverpool to keep a clean sheet in two of those (Transfermarkt).

Toney will likely miss at least one of Brentford’s games against us next season as he’s currently banned until January due to breaches of betting laws, but while we very much applaud his choice of fandom, let’s hope for a continuation of his fallow scoring record against the club he supports!

You can see the full video of Toney’s conversation with Kick Game on YouTube below, with his comments on Liverpool and Van Dijk at 18:00: