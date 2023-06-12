(Video) Tsimikas reveals what gives him ‘goosebumps’ and why he feels like ‘a Scouser now’

Kostas Tsimikas has spent three seasons with Liverpool and is clearly proud to be part of our team, with the left-back discussing how much our club means to him.

Speaking on liverpoolfc.com, the Greek Scouser said: “I have always been humble and down to earth, I am 100 per cent the same person. I believe this is really important and here at Liverpool I enjoy every moment. After all, I am a Scouser now…

“Every time I pull on the Greek and the Liverpool jersey, it gives me goosebumps and I try my absolute best to make them as proud as I can”.

READ MORE: (Video) Gerrard spotted in Saudi Arabia ahead of shock return to management

The 27-year-old is clearly enjoying his time with the Reds and that may well end some rumours suggesting that he could be leaving the club this summer.

It says a lot that there appears to be a similar level of pride when the defender represents his nation and Jurgen Klopp’s side and let’s hope he can continue to enjoy playing for our club for many years in the future.

You can watch the video about Tsimikas via liverpoolfc.com:

#Ep75 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Reaction to Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister for £35m with Brighton content creator Charlie Haffenden!