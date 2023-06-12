Virgil van Dijk shows his class as he sends message to Man City man

Liverpool supporters would likely have been backing Inter Milan to clinch the Champions League trophy, instead we saw Manchester City win the treble but Virgil van Dijk was quick to show his class.

Currently in a post-season international camp with the Netherlands, the captain of his nation has a very senior role within the dressing room and when one of his teammates wins a major trophy – he should be there to congratulate them.

Taking to his Instagram stories, our No.4 shared a post from his national side that congratulated Nathan Ake for winning the European Cup and that was certainly a gesture that our No.4 didn’t need to offer.

For many of Pep Guardiola’s side, it was the first time that they had won the trophy we’ve managed to clinch on six occasions and reached the final of in three of the last six years.

The trophy haul of those in the Etihad Stadium is certainly impressive but will always be hugely tainted because of the financial breaches that the Abu Dhabi-owned club has looming over them.

Despite all this though, our centre-back has shown a level of class, as he congratulated an international teammate and an off-field friend after a huge moment in his career.

You can view the shared post via Van Dijk’s Instagram account:

