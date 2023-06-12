(Video) Van Dijk produces training ground worldie ahead of Nations League semi-finals

In what has been a mammoth season, there’s still matches to be played for many of our lads and Virgil van Dijk is already back in training and producing some magic.

In a video shared by the Netherlands national football team, our No.4 can be seen cannoning a effort into the top corner and it’s certainly a sight to behold.

With the centre-half being captain of his national side, it’s safe to say that he and his teammates enjoyed the finish.

Let’s hope he can lead his side to success in the Nations League semi-finals against Croatia and perhaps be able to lift the trophy for the Dutch outfit.

You can view van Dijk’s goal via @OnsOranje on Twitter:

