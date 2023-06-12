Rudy Galetti: Liverpool set to make ‘concrete move’ for 21 y/o who changed agents this year

Liverpool could be about to ‘make a concrete move‘ for a European midfielder in the near future, according to Rudy Galetti.

The Italian transfer journalist took to Twitter on Monday afternoon to post an update on the Reds’ reported interest in Gabri Veiga.

He tweeted that the Anfield club ‘are set to make a concrete move‘ for the Celta Vigo midfielder, who has a €40m (£34.3m) release clause in his current contract and is also believed to be attracting interest from Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Napoli.

The Evening Standard cited Newcastle and Manchester United as two other prospective suitors for the in-demand 21-year-old, who changed his agent earlier this year to team up with Pini Zahavi, who counts the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Robert Lewandowski among his clients (Transfermarkt).

READ MORE: Midfield gem who once snubbed Liverpool could soon end up in Britain; he idolises one Reds player

READ MORE: ‘Surprised if there isn’t…’ – Reliable journalist hints at when Liverpool could confirm next signing

It remains to be seen just how quickly Liverpool move for Veiga, who recently insisted that his focus for the time being is purely on representing Spain in the upcoming European Under-21 Championship as he refused to be drawn on giving away any hints over his future (Sport).

There had been reports from his homeland that the midfielder is ‘seduced’ by the prospect of joining the Reds, but this may be best taken with a pinch of salt until reaffirmed by more reliable sources.

If the player is determined to hold off on any decision regarding his future until after the Under-21 Euros, we probably shouldn’t expect any significant developments until the tournament has been completed, or at least until La Roja’s involvement ends.

Nonetheless, given the scale of reported interest in the Celta midfielder, Liverpool could be eager to move quickly so as to avoid other clubs beating them to the punch, and also to try and get in before Veiga has the chance to inflate his transfer value should he impress for Spain in the coming weeks.

This is a transfer link which could continue for a little while yet, although hopefully the Reds can be proactive with their apparent interest in the highly coveted youngster.

You can see Galetti’s tweet below, via @RudyGaletti on Twitter:

🚨🎯 Understand that #Liverpool are set to make a concrete move for Gabri #Veiga. ‼️The 🇪🇸 MF has a release clause (€40m) in the contract with #CeltaVigo. 👀 Not only #LCF: #Chelsea, #ManCity, #RealMadrid & #Napoli are among the clubs that shown interest in Gabri. 🐓⚽ pic.twitter.com/kYAb4S2rcw — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) June 12, 2023

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!