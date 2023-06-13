Tony Cascarino says everyone in France thinks midfielder is signing for Liverpool

Tony Cascarino has now claimed that it’s widely expected in France that Gladbach’s Manu Kone is joining Liverpool Football Club this summer.

The summer window is set to open this Wednesday, with the Merseysiders having already completed the signing of Brighton’s classy World Cup-winning midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister.

“Manu Kone is one they have been looking at. It has been talked about in France that he is going to Liverpool,” the talkSPORT pundit spoke on the platform. “That has been out there for a while. I do think they are reinventing that midfield and it was necessary.”

Jurgen Klopp’s men are understood to be pursuing two further midfield signings in addition to a left-footed centre-back.

Reports have been far from consistent when it comes to the future of Gladbach’s highly-rated midfield star.

It’s worth pointing out that the club’s sporting director, Roland Virkus, has already admitted they would be prepared to sell for the right figure (Liverpool Echo).

Empire of the Kop have already been informed that €35m [£29.9m] will get us at the table for negotiations – hardly a dealbreaker judging by the amount we were prepared to fork out for Mac Allister.

Feeling in a country and the genuine position of the club can always be at odds of course – as the Jude Bellingham transfer saga should most clearly indicate – though we’d be surprised to see Liverpool fail to take advantage here if an alternative target doesn’t prove more appealing.

