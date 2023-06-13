Transfer insider tells Liverpool fans to ‘expect early business’ in summer window

Transfer insider Dean Jones has claimed that Liverpool fans can anticipate signings in the early weeks of the summer ahead of the Reds’ pre-season programme next month.

There’s already been one incoming secured since the end of the 2022/23 campaign, with Alexis Mac Allister joining from Brighton last week, and it seems that further arrivals could be confirmed over the next month or so.

Writing for GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “Expect early business so that Jurgen Klopp has a full squad ready to go for pre-season in July.”

However, when addressing the question of Liverpool’s biggest challenge this summer, Jones added: “Making early signings. Liverpool need the first four weeks of this window to go well so that they are fully prepared for the new season.

“Early setbacks will spark fresh concerns about satisfying Klopp’s plea for his new players to be on board in plenty of time for the new campaign to kick off. If their early targets do not work out, Liverpool will need to react quickly.”

In recent years, Liverpool have developed a happy habit of securing multiple signings in the first few weeks of the summer.

In 2022, they had Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay through the door by the end of June. Go further back, and both Sadio Mane and Mo Salah were signed in that month of the year as well.

Perhaps the standout example of early transfer business at Anfield, though, was the acquisition of Fabinho in May 2018 within 48 hours of the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

History suggests Liverpool could get another player or two brought in by the time pre-season begins on 8 July, but it remains to be seen who that’ll be and how many more arrivals will be confirmed before that date.

Jones namechecked a number of players with whom the Reds have been linked in his piece for GIVEMESPORT, and out of all those it seems that the furthest progress has been made with Manu Kone (‘stepped up interest’) and Khephren Thuram (‘scouted extensively for some time’).

Klopp will surely want at least one more major signing done before the start of pre-season, and Ian Doyle wrote in a Liverpool Echo Q&A on Monday that he’d be ‘surprised’ if further business isn’t done by then, so hopefully we’ll see the manager’s wish being fulfilled in the coming weeks.

