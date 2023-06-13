(Video) Brentford director shares views on Caoimhin Kelleher amid links with Liverpool stopper

Brentford technical director Lee Dykes praised Caoimhin Kelleher as a ‘good goalkeeper’ amid the Bees’ links with the Liverpool stopper.

The Irishman has been named as a possible transfer target for the west London club in recent weeks amid ongoing speculation over the potential departure of David Raya (Sky Sports).

Dykes was asked about the 24-year-old during a recent appearance on The Beautiful Game Podcast when he gave his view on the Reds ‘keeper and touched upon the sparsity of game-time he’s received at Anfield.

The Brentford director said: “Kelleher is a good goalkeeper, there’s no doubt in that. He’s not played a lot of games. He’s been in the shadows a little bit at Liverpool, but the market will set itself, and Phil [Giles, director of football] and Matt will assess the valuation at the time.”

Having played just 21 times for the club since his first-team debut in 2019 (lfchistory.net), it wouldn’t be surprising if the Republic of Ireland international were to depart Anfield this summer in search of more regular game-time.

We just hope that, if he does leave, it’s to a team where he’d be the undisputed first-choice, as there’d simply be no point in Liverpool letting him go otherwise.

You can see Dykes’ comments on Kelleher below (from 47:24), via The Beautiful Game Podcast on YouTube: