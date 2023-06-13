(Video) French journalist provides interesting profile of both Thuram and Kone amidst Liverpool links

Liverpool fans will be aware that we are currently linked with both Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone but perhaps further than that, there isn’t too much known about the duo.

Now though, thanks to French journalist Julien Laurens, there’s an opportunity to learn more about the differences and similarities of both Paris-born midfielders.

Whether there is a realistic possibility of signing both men in the same window, is unknown at this point but the line that comparing both is like comparing “coffee and tea” is perhaps an insight into their differences.

With so many new players linked to the Reds, it’s hard to keep up with knowing their talents but this is a good opportunity to learn more about who we may be signing.

You can watch Laurens’ comments on Thuram and Kone via ESPN FC on YouTube:

