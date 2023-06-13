(Video) Giant Liverpool badge ready to be erected on new Anfield Road End Stand

As well as all the action going on off the pitch this summer, Anfield is still a hub of activity with the face of the stadium changing every day and there’s been another update.

Thanks to a video uploaded by Mister Drone UK, we can now see that a giant Liverpool crest is being installed on the side of the new stand – much like we’ve seen with the Main Stand.

It’s great to see the advances that are constantly taking place, as we prepare to start the new season in a new-look stadium.

There won’t be a home game to start the new campaign because of a request from the club but there isn’t too much time until we’ll need everything to be up and running.

You can watch the Anfield Road End update via Mister Drone UK on YouTube:

