Paul Joyce confirms ‘fantastic’ Liverpool defender is departing Anfield this summer

Liverpool fans are ready for a summer of transfer activity and it seems that the next deal to be completed in this window will be an outgoing move, with Paul Joyce confirming the news.

Taking to his Twitter account, the Times reporter wrote: ‘Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay set to join Preston North End on a season-long loan. Liverpool feel he needs regular football after injury-hit campaign’.

After a season of injury issues, some had thought that the young Scot could try and compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold for a first-team slot but it appears that he will instead be asked to complete a campaign in the Championship.

It’s clear that Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the right-back, speaking in October he said: “Everything we heard about him was that he is a fantastic boy. And what a player he is – what he did for Aberdeen last year, absolutely exceptional” (via BBC Sport).

This continues the Scouse relationship at Preston North End, with their manager Ryan Lowe being a boyhood Red and the Lancashire club also recently enjoying the services of Sepp van den Berg on a two-year loan deal.

Calvin Ramsay will be hoping to have similar success at Deepdale and prove to everyone that he will soon be challenging for the right-back role at Anfield, in the coming years.

For now, it’s about getting his head down and working hard in order to impress and maintain his current fitness levels – before partaking in a grueling season ahead.

