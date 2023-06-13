Klopp will love what club executive said about ‘special’ midfielder Liverpool admire

Romeo Lavia could be the subject of several bids this summer following an impressive season for Southampton.

Jean Kindermans’ comments on the matter will certainly, one might imagine, help matters in that regard after praising the Belgian for his remarkable adaptability.

“This is a guy with an extreme capacity to adapt to new clubs, new people and new trainers,” Anderlecht’s head of academy told The Athletic.

“I don’t see any club he wouldn’t suit with his intelligence. Romeo is very professional and always works hard on his health.

“Mentally he’s very strong because refusing to sign at Anderlecht and finding your way in England is fantastic.”

It’s news that will come as music to the ears of Jurgen Klopp, who most certainly prizes versatility and adaptability in his squad.

Liverpool are known to be admirers of the ‘special‘ (as described by Kindermans) talent, though are far from keen on the prospect of engaging in a bidding war with fellow Premier League outfit Chelsea (Football Insider).

READ MORE: Liverpool starlet tipped to follow Fabio Carvalho in making summer exit – report

READ MORE: Ranking five centre-backs Liverpool could be targeting this summer – opinion

Where could Romeo Lavia end up this summer?

Romeo Lavia represents an interesting option for clubs in clear need of revamping their midfield like Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Blues could end up losing both Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount to Manchester City and Chelsea respectively. On our end, we’re keen on adding two central midfielders of our own.

Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram, different players as they may be, would, perhaps, be considered less risky additions at 22 years of age.

That being said, it can’t be argued that Lavia has already proven his capabilities in the English top-flight and could very well thrive in a higher-quality squad (with all due respect to Southampton).

Should a potential fee exceed £50m, however, we simply can’t see Liverpool signing up for the gamble (adaptable or no) in light of how much work remains to be done in the upcoming window.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!