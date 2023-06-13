Konate says he’d be ‘very happy’ for Liverpool to sign player he would take under his wing

It’s not often that you see anyone from the club talking about potential transfer target and the fact that Ibou Konate has chosen to speak out, might make this potential transfer more likely.

Speaking with RMC Sport, our No.5 discussed Khephren Thuram and said: “I would be very happy for him to come to Liverpool, I would take him under my wing and I would do everything for him to progress and become the player he wants to become, continues Konaté. him to work.

“But I would do everything to make him a top player”.

With the players spending time together with the French national team (although the Nice midfielder is with the Under-21s) at the moment, it’s good to hear that our defender has a growing bond with a player that is so linked with an Anfield move.

Although it wasn’t ultimately successful, we have seen that it was a tactic for Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold to try and butter up Jude Bellingham and now we’re seeing the same move across the Channel.

The 24-year-old has clearly been exposed to glimpses of the man two years his junior and is committed to helping him become a better player for the national team and possibly at club level.

This example of the young defender’s leadership skills shows that we have a brilliant player in our squad who looks poised to be a rock in our defence for many years to come.

Here’s to ‘Agent Ibou’ working hard to get a deal over the line for the Reds this summer!

