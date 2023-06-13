Liverpool could utilise ‘good relationship’ with EFL club for planned pre-season game – James Pearce

Having loaned Calvin Ramsay to Preston for the upcoming season, Liverpool could potentially be repaid the favour by the Championship club.

In his article for The Athletic detailing the loan move today, James Pearce mentioned that the Reds are expected to use the Lilywhites’ Deepdale stadium for a ‘home’ pre-season friendly on Monday 7 August, against a yet to be confirmed European opponent.

Anfield can’t be used for the proposed fixture because of the ongoing redevelopment at the venue, so the Merseysiders are hoping to draw upon the ‘good relationship’ they have with the Lancashire outfit to play the match at their ground.

READ MORE: Liverpool have checked on ‘classy’ £40m midfielder; club could be resigned to losing him

READ MORE: Talks due: Club chief admits ‘there are offers’ for Liverpool-linked gem who’s wowed Pirlo

Liverpool regularly play the final match of their pre-season schedule at Anfield, but with that out of the question this year, it’s very welcome to hear that Preston look set to accommodate Jurgen Klopp’s side for the planned ‘home’ friendly.

As Pearce referenced in his article, the two clubs have developed a positive working relationship in recent years, with Ramsay by no means the first player to move between both sides.

Sepp van den Berg previously had an 18-month loan spell with the Lilywhites, while Ben Woodburn joined them on a free transfer last summer, so the Scottish right-back is following a path which has already been treaded by a few players before him.

Another connection is Preston manager Ryan Lowe, who hails from Liverpool and played with the Reds at youth level before his footballing career took him elsewhere.

Deepdale has an official capacity of 23,404 (pnefc.net), which could make it harder than usual for LFC supporters to attend a ‘home’ fixture given the venue’s size in comparison to Anfield, which’ll soon be able to hold 61,000 fans.

However, with redevelopment work ongoing in L4, it’ll be greatly appreciated if the Lilywhites agree to let Klopp’s team play there on 7 August, especially when the Championship season will have begun the previous weekend.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!