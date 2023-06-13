Liverpool starlet tipped to follow Fabio Carvalho in making summer exit – report

Liverpool youngster Harvey Blair could join Fabio Carvalho in exiting the club on loan this summer.

Pete O’Rourke reports for Football Insider that the 19-year-old is attracting serious interest from clubs in the Scottish Premiership, including the likes of Kilmarnock and Aberdeen, among other outfits.

This follows suggestions that the Reds would consider a similar plan of action for their Portuguese youngster (Daily Mail).

Valuable first-team experience the best option

Bearing in mind that Ben Doak, and Kaide Gordon to a certain extent, are ahead of Blair in the pecking order (and that’s without considering the horde of top attacking talent at Jurgen Klopp’s disposal), it wouldn’t be the worst idea to consider a loan spell.

The same goes for nowhere man Carvalho. Too slight to feature in the midfield and far from likely to steal a spot from Luis Diaz or Darwin Nunez on the left flank.

A return to Marco Silva’s Fulham could perhaps be a suitable option whilst RB Leipzig are unlikely to get a permanent deal on the basis of a buyback clause being inserted into any deal.

