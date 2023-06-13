‘An easy decision’ – Liverpool captain overjoyed as Reds confirm contract extension

Liverpool have confirmed on Tuesday that Niamh Fahey, captain of the Reds’ women’s team, has signed a contract extension with the club.

The Republic of Ireland international has already been with the Merseysiders for five years and made 106 appearances in that time, marking her out as a stalwart in Matt Beard’s squad.

Reflecting on her new deal with LFC, she said: “It was an easy decision and I’m delighted to extend my contract at this fantastic club – I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else.

“I’m already massively excited for next season. I’ve been here five years, seen a lot of changes, but the position we’re in now as a club is really exciting and the future looks really, really bright. I’m delighted to be a part of it and keep pushing the club higher up the table.”

READ MORE: Liverpool could utilise ‘good relationship’ with EFL club for planned pre-season game – James Pearce

READ MORE: Talks due: Club chief admits ‘there are offers’ for Liverpool-linked gem who’s wowed Pirlo

It undoubtedly comes as fantastic news that Fahey has committed her long-term future to Liverpool, given her status as the team’s captain and her status as a long-serving leader with the Reds.

It marks the ideal start to what promises to be an unforgettable summer for the 35-year-old, who’ll represent her country in their first appearance at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in a few weeks’ time.

That historic trip Down Under is a rich reward for her years of service to the Ireland shirt, having become a centurion for her country in February 2022 (liverpoolfc.com).

The qualities she brings to her club were outlined by her manager Beard, who said (via liverpoolfc.com): “Niamh’s a fantastic person, a fantastic leader, and her performance levels on the pitch have stayed consistently high for club and country.”

Fahey’s delight at committing to another few years at Liverpool is evident in her reaction to the contract extension being confirmed, and it comes as a huge boost to a Reds team who finished in mid-table comfort upon their return to the Women’s Super League in 2022/23.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!