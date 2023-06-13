Premier League issue ban as fan ‘mocks’ Hillsborough tragedy at Anfield

Liverpool supporters see and hear every week opposition supporters using Hillsborough as a weapon to beat our fans with and thinking that using the death of 97 people is fair game for banter but finally we have seen some action.

Taking to Twitter, the Premier League wrote: ‘A Tottenham Hotspur fan has been banned from attending matches for three years and fined after mocking the Hillsborough tragedy during Spurs’ trip to Liverpool in April.

‘Football tragedy abuse has no place in the game’.

There have been countless incidents shared on social media when we see supporters singing or making gestures and so it’s interesting to see that this supporter has been found more guilty than the rest.

However, this is a hugely positive step in the right direction and will send out a message to everyone else who thinks that tragedy chanting is acceptable, because now doing so will lead to bans from attending matches.

We should applaud the league for becoming the first governing body to take serious action on these abhorrent scenes we see so often and let’s hope this is a sign of the times for the future.

Not only should these punishments be in place for what happened in Sheffield in 1989 but also any other football or tragedies otherwise, as everyone needs to learn that there is a line for the tribal nature of the sport that we all love.

You can read the statement from the Premier League via their Twitter account:

