Pundit questions why Rice would pick Arsenal over Liverpool

Liverpool supporters are expecting a busy summer of transfer activity but if the failure to land Jude Bellingham has told us anything, we won’t be doing so by making marquee signings in the coming months.

However, speaking on 606 on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport (via HITC), Robbie Savage spoke about Declan Rice’s seemingly looming move to Arsenal by stating: “I would go to Liverpool and Manchester United before Arsenal. Even though Liverpool have got no Champions League football.

“Liverpool, yes, it was a blip this year. I think they will come back stronger. They have signed Mac Allister. If you add Rice as well, WOW! I think they will be in the top four.”

READ MORE: Premier League issue ban as fan ‘mocks’ Hillsborough tragedy at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp will hold a top four finish as a minimum target for next season and by already completing the signing of Alexis Mac Allister, we are making moves to improving and revitalising our squad.

A signing like the West Ham captain would be great but the money touted for his arrival wouldn’t be far off what Real Madrid have paid Borussia Dortmund for the services of a well respected midfielder we couldn’t afford.

It seems as though we have decided to prioritise the signing of several players, over pumping our resources into one man and that may well prove to be a master stroke.

Although that means that the Gunners will not have to worry about our competition for this deal, we can still be highly competitive in the next campaign with the right deals being completed for the right price.

It’s been a good start but there’s a long way to go yet this summer.

#Ep75 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Reaction to Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister for £35m with Brighton content creator Charlie Haffenden!