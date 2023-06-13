Fabrizio Romano says reported LFC target is ‘100% leaving’ his club this summer

Liverpool are ready to rebuild our midfield this summer and one reported target looks set to leave his club this summer, opening the door for a move to Anfield in the coming weeks – according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing for CaughtOffside, the Italian transfer journalist said: ‘another England midfielder to watch this summer will be James Maddison, who is 100% leaving Leicester City after their relegation to the Championship’.

The Leicester City man will be desperate to ensure that he’s not playing Championship football next season and so a move away from the King Power Stadium always seemed on the cards.

Speaking about the 26-year-old leaving the Foxes, transfer insider Graeme Bailey said: ‘I wouldn’t rule out Liverpool coming in for him’ (via teamtalk.com).

The Coventry-born star has been on the radar of top clubs for a while now and to hear that the Reds are interested in completing a deal for him, could make plenty of sense.

With midfielders on the shopping list and a player of high quality desperate to leave his parent club, we should be at least looking into whether this deal would make sense for us.

The final question will be regarding the price though and with some shrewd business completed to capture Alexis Mac Allister, we will again be looking to drive the price down for a player who looks like he has a lot of admiration for our club.

This looks like, at the very least, a name to watch out for.

