Romano: Liverpool transfer target will need to be ‘patient’ regarding potential Anfield move

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that reported Liverpool transfer target Jurrien Timber will need to be ‘patient’ over a possible move to Anfield, with other positions set to take priority.

The Ajax defender has been linked with the Reds (Evening Standard), while recent comments from the 21-year-old indicated that he’s rather non-committal to the Amsterdam club.

In his latest Substack column for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist addressed developments regarding the Merseysiders’ pursuit of summer transfer targets.

Romano stated: “Liverpool, meanwhile, are understood be prioritising a left-footed centre-back. The asking price will also be important, and with Timber, Ajax have him on a long-term contract so are in control on the asking price.

“Liverpool’s priority is also to strengthen in midfield, and then they’ll look at centre-back, so Timber has to be patient. He knows he has to wait and we’ll see in the next weeks what will happen, but it’s not something imminent.”

As Romano mentioned, Ajax should be in a strong position with Timber given that he still has two years left on his contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena, although their failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League could possibly see him push for a move to a club who will be in the tournament.

Some reports have quoted a possible fee of £40m (Forbes), which doesn’t seem excessive for a player who’s still in the early years of his career (he turns 22 on Saturday) and has already played more than 120 times for Netherlands’ most successful club (Transfermarkt).

While predominantly right-footed, just like all of Liverpool’s current centre-backs, he’s frequently played at right-back (Transfermarkt) and could duly give Jurgen Klopp another option in that role should the manager persist with playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield.

Like Romano has said, though, the Reds may be looking to get the middle of the park sorted first before turning their focus to other parts of the squad, so progress on Timber could be gradual.

Hopefully that won’t see other suitors like Manchester United steal in to clinch a move for him in the meantime, although we’ll simply have to wait and see what transpires over the coming weeks.

