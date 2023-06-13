Liverpool have checked on ‘classy’ £40m midfielder; club could be resigned to losing him – report

Liverpool have been linked with a midfielder who recently suffered relegation from the Premier League.

According to TEAMtalk, the Reds could soon join the transfer race for Tyler Adams, having checked on the availability of the Leeds United midfielder.

Manchester United, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest are also believed to be interested in the 24-year-old, with the Whites seemingly resigned to the likelihood that he won’t want to play Championship football next season.

The Athletic have claimed (via TEAMtalk) that the Elland Road club will demand £40m for the USA international as they seek to make a 100% profit on what they paid for him a year ago.

Despite only turning 24 in February, Adams has been praised for his maturity, having been hailed by former Bolton midfielder Stuart Holden for his ‘classy‘ response to a potentially thorny question during a press conference at last year’s World Cup, when he captained his country.

The American was Leeds’ best performer during a difficult season, according to metrics from WhoScored, standing out for his uncompromising nature in the middle of the park as he won 3.7 tackles per game. For comparison, Liverpool’s best player for this metric was Thiago with 2.4 per match.

As per FBref, he ranked among the top 1% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues for his tackling average, another sign of how effective he’s been at breaking up opposition attacks.

There’s no doubting that he could add huge steel to the Reds’ midfield, although it’s an area of the pitch where Jorg Schmadtke is believed to be pursuing numerous other players, so Adams might merely be joining a lengthy queue rather than being at the head of it.

Still, with the player likely to yearn for Premier League football next season, and having already proven to be a more than capable operator in the division, it’s easy to see why Liverpool are reportedly interested to him, and his name could be one to keep an eye on in the weeks ahead.

