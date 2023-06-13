(Video) ‘I’ll see…’ – Reported Liverpool transfer target drops teasing comment on his future

Reported Liverpool transfer target Micky van de Ven has spoken about his future amid links of a possible exit from Wolfsburg, and Reds fans may be encouraged by what the defender has had to say.

It was reported in recent weeks that the Merseysiders have been tracking the 22-year-old (The i Paper), who was brought to the club by Jorg Schmadtke, the man who took over as sporting director at Anfield earlier this month.

It remains to be seen whether the Bundesliga club’s former chief will put his previous connections to good use with a move for the Dutchman, but if he does, the player might just be open to a transfer.

Van de Ven was speaking with ESPN ahead of his involvement for Netherlands in the upcoming European Under-21 Championship when he said (translated from Dutch): “I am very good at Wolfsburg, so I don’t mind staying at Wolfsburg for another year. But if I get the chance to leave, I would like to.

“Of course, I read everything (about the transfer rumours). I have good contact with my agent, so I know what’s going on. I’ll see where it will lead.”

While the defender has said he’s happy to remain with his current club, he certainly seems open to moving elsewhere, which could be very good news for Liverpool if they continue to show a firm interest in him.

Schmadtke and the Reds’ recruitment team could be paying very close attention to Netherlands’ games at the Under-21 Euros over the coming month.

You can see the clip of Van de Ven’s comments below, via @ESPNnl on Twitter: