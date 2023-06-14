‘Agreement in principle’ for Khephren Thuram found as ‘fresh round of talks’ are scheduled – report

It’s set to be a summer of change at Liverpool and with one midfielder through the door, it looks as though our next one may not be too far behind as another update has been shared on Khephren Thuram.

As reported by CaughtOffside: ‘Liverpool have scheduled a fresh round of talks as they look to finally clinch the transfer of Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram as soon as possible.

‘The Reds have an agreement in principle on personal terms with Thuram, sources with a close knowledge of the deal have told CaughtOffside, with an agreement with the player’s club still needed’.

It appears then that we have managed to convince the player that Anfield is the right place for him but now we need to work on getting Nice on board with the idea of selling him to us.

The 22-year-old has been publicly praised by Ibou Konate and it seems that we are gearing up for this move to be completed, with some formalities being ironed out.

Jurgen Klopp clearly wants to move quickly this summer and adding the services of the Frenchman to Alexis Mac Allister so early in the window, would be great.

However, as the midfielder is currently on international duty with the French Under-21s, we may have to wait a few weeks before we see any paperwork being signed.

Now it seems that Jorg Schmadtke’s job is getting his parent club to agree to a sale and if he can do a similar job to the fee we’ve paid Brighton for their World Cup winner, then we’ll all be delighted.

There’s a long way to go but we’re in a very strong position.

