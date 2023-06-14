Former Liverpool midfielder’s next move confirmed as club make official announcement

It’s a move which had been on the cards for some time, but James Milner’s transfer to Brighton after his departure from Liverpool is now official.

The Seagulls confirmed the signing of the 37-year-old on their official website on Wednesday afternoon, with the midfielder penning a one-year deal (with the option of another year) with Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

The veteran England international becomes the second of the four players who are departing Anfield at the end of their contracts to secure a move to his next club, with Naby Keita joining Werder Bremen in recent days.

The futures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Bobby Firmino are yet to be finalised, amid ongoing rumours as to their potential post-Merseyside destinations.

Milner will undoubtedly go down as one of the best free transfers in Liverpool’s history, excelling for the Reds since his move from Manchester City in 2015 (BBC Sport).

He won seven trophies under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, most famously the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League a year later, and racked up 332 appearances for the Merseysiders, more than at any of the other five clubs for whom he’s played throughout his career (Transfermarkt).

The 37-year-old served as vice-captain to Jordan Henderson for his entire eight-year spell with LFC and often led by example, being held up by teammates and coaches alike for his incredible dedication to his craft.

The teetotaler regularly bossed the dreaded pre-season lactate tests to the point where Virgil van Dijk dubbed him a ‘machine’ (The Athletic), while Klopp once labelled him ‘Mr. Professional’ of the standards he set at the club (liverpoolfc.com).

Brighton have carved out an enviable reputation for snapping up some of the brightest young footballers in the world from beyond the low-hanging fruit (The Athletic), with recent Liverpool recruit Alexis Mac Allister a prime example.

However, this ambitious outfit – who’ll join the Reds in the Europa League next season – have evidently been won over by the experience, pedigree and exceptional professionalism of Milner.

We wish the former LFC vice-captain every success at the Amex Stadium, and can assure Seagulls fans that you’re getting a player you’ll come to adore in double quick time.

