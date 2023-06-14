Europa League club lead chase to sign ‘amazing’ Liverpool prodigy who’s likely to be sold – report

One Liverpool youngster is on the wanted list for a Europa League club this summer, and the Reds could be willing to cash in on him.

Football Insider reported that Aberdeen lead the race to sign Leighton Clarkson, having had him on loan for a productive loan spell during the 2022/23 campaign, with a number of other clubs from Scotland (including Rangers and Celtic) and the English Football League also interested in the 21-year-old.

Their report mentioned that the Merseysiders are prepared to sell the midfielder, which ties in with James Pearce’s assertion for The Athletic this morning that he’s ‘expected to leave on a permanent basis‘ after making an impression at Pittodrie.

READ MORE: James Pearce reveals Klopp’s plans for up-and-coming Liverpool duo who excelled in 2022/23

READ MORE: ‘The expectation is…’ – Reliable reporter drops big hint over Liverpool’s plans for Thiago

Clarkson enjoyed regular top-flight game-time during the most recent campaign, featuring 34 times in the Scottish Premiership for Aberdeen and making 38 appearances in total, with a solid return of six goals and nine assists from midfield (Transfermarkt).

He’d also made an impression on then-manager Tony Mowbray during a previous loan spell at Blackburn, with the ex-Sunderland boss describing him as ‘amazing’ (Lancs Live), and earned praise from Jurgen Klopp for his displays during Liverpool’s 2022 pre-season (Metro).

However, while Pearce outlined in his piece for The Athletic that Tyler Morton – who’s a year younger than Clarkson and was also on loan last term – could be given a chance by the Reds in pre-season, the 21-year-old mightn’t be afford the same opportunity.

With Alexis Mac Allister coming in at Anfield, a number of other midfielders linked with the club, and Stefan Bajcetic breaking through in recent months – not to mention Trent Alexander-Arnold’s positional change – competition for places in the middle of the park could become frenetic.

That may result in Klopp deeming Clarkson disposable, and Liverpool may even take the view that it might be worth cashing in now while his stock is high from his successful spell at Aberdeen, and with several other clubs also reportedly interested in signing him.

The LFC hierarchy could be happy to accept a reasonably good offer for the 21-year-old and allow him to enhance his career elsewhere, and he’d leave with the best wishes of everyone on Merseyside for what he’s contributed to the club throughout the academy ranks and in his sporadic first-team outings.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!