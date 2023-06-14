Departing Liverpool star has ‘sights set’ on Premier League return – report

Liverpool fans know that this summer will be a busy one when it comes to transfer activity but one man whose future we all already know lies away from Anfield, looks set to be remaining in England.

As reported by The Mirror: ‘According to the Daily Mail, Arthur is believed to have his sights set on two Premier League clubs, with the unnamed pair believed to be offering him a potential lifeline.

‘This comes as he returns to Juventus, with his contract expiring in 2025, after Liverpool failed to trigger a reported €37.5m clause to make the deal permanent’.

When the Brazilian’s loan spell came to a close, after just 13 minutes of first-team football for the Reds, it didn’t come as a huge shock that we weren’t going to turn the move into a permanent deal.

With Juventus experiencing their own financial turmoil, they’ll be eager to recoup as much money as possible and loan out players to reduce their wage bill and Arthur Melo has clearly already been adjudged to be surplus to requirements.

A poor injury record didn’t take away from the 26-year-old’s relationship with many teammates and brilliant send off, which clearly shows what type of man he is away from the pitch.

With no report of which teams he may be joining, we can only wish the former Barcelona man the best of luck for the future and hope that our decision to allow him to leave doesn’t come back to bite us.

