Fabinho set to have huge say on Liverpool’s summer transfer plans after James Pearce update

Jurgen Klopp’s continued faith in Fabinho could impact Liverpool’s remaining business this summer in a meaningful way.

The Reds need midfielders, though it’s clear that any addition to the department will be more than carefully thought out as the club seeks to avoid harming the developmental pathways of its younger stars.

James Pearce rightly namedropped Stefan Bajcetic, who seriously impressed manager and teammates alike, after the World Cup break with his performances in the holding midfield role.

“Liverpool will welcome back Stefan Bajcetic from injury in pre-season after the 18-year-old Spaniard missed the final two months of the campaign,” the reporter wrote for The Athletic.

“It also helps that Curtis Jones made rapid strides forward during the 11-game unbeaten run which lifted morale after a season of struggle. Harvey Elliott is another expected to kick on again, and Tyler Morton will be assessed in pre-season following a productive year on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

“Fabinho finished the season strongly after fighting his way out of a slump and Klopp still views him as integral going forward.”

Despite that, there have been plenty of fans online clamouring for the Reds to land a top-notch midfield anchor in the coming months. It’s an understandable request given how unreliable first-choice Fabinho was for much of the 2022/23 campaign.

READ MORE: The staggering wealth divide between Liverpool & Man Utd if Qatar takeover completed

READ MORE: Tony Cascarino says everyone in France thinks midfielder is signing for Liverpool

Versatility will be Liverpool’s calling card… as ever

It would be remiss of us to not mention how strongly our No.3 finished the prior season, of course, with due credit being given to the impact of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new inverted role.

Whether that tactical tweak sticks next season remains to be seen, of course, and will likely have a huge impact on the kind of player we look to bring in to bolster the midfield department.

Khephren Thuram, for instance, is more than capable of featuring as a 6, though can likewise play higher up the pitch and shouldn’t be pinned down to a deep position.

In our minds, we’d expect versatility to underpin our transfer exploits in this period, ensuring that, whilst we’re not obstructing the pathways of highly-talented prospects, we’re also not forcing a situation in which we’re overloading players like Bajcetic due to a lack of available options.

🚨Exclusive🚨: Jacque Talbot’s Liverpool transfers update: Liverpool & Newcastle in for Kone, Thuram latest, likelihood of Lavia move… and more!