(Photo) Liverpool star Cody Gakpo takes nasty-looking cut to the face during Nations League clash

While some Liverpool players have been free to jet off on their holidays following the end of the Reds’ season last month, Cody Gakpo is among those still in action before he thinks about a summer break.

The Reds attacker has been involved in Netherlands’ UEFA Nations League semi-final against Croatia this evening, and he was very much in the wars during the game in Rotterdam.

The 23-year-old started up front for Ronald Koeman’s side, who broke the deadlock in the first half through Donyell Malen but later fell 2-1 behind against the team who came third at last year’s World Cup.

Gakpo had to leave the pitch temporarily in the 69th minute (when the teams were level at 1-1) as he was visibly bleeding from a wound to his eye, with the Liverpool forward duly getting treatment on the touchline. The body blow was shown in a warts-and-all image shared by talkSPORT on Twitter.

His brief detachment from the game proved costly as Croatia forced 10-man Netherlands back, and with momentum behind then, they swiftly took the lead through Mario Pasalic, before Noa Lang equalised in stoppage time to warrant an additional 30 minutes.

The cut to the Reds attacker looked a nasty one, but thankfully it didn’t end his involvement on the night.

You can see the image of the gash to Gakpo below, via @talkSPORT on Twitter: