(Video) Gerrard spotted again in Saudi Arabia ahead of management announcement

Steven Gerrard is poised to become the manager of Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia and ahead of the official announcement, more footage has been released of our former captain in the Middle East.

Thanks to a video shared on Twitter, we can see the Scouser signing footballs and Liverpool shirts and posing for pictures, as official news of his new job looks imminent.

Many will question the motives of the former Rangers and Aston Villa boss to swap top tier British football for a team sat in seventh place in the Saudi Pro League.

The motive is clearly money and so this may all but end the Huyton-born coach’s dreams of ever taking the Anfield hot seat but only time will tell on that one.

You can wacth the video of Gerrard via @GrizzKhan on Twitter:

A little Stevie G exclusive later tonight too. Football Khanage from 9pm tonight will be discussing all things Liverpool Fc with me @stehoare and @The_Mighty_Mojo https://t.co/31fR8qbED4 pic.twitter.com/1I5o62IgQZ — Grizz Khan (@GrizzKhan) June 13, 2023

