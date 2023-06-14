After Ramsay: Another Liverpool player has loan exit confirmed; could impact 24 y/o’s future

Following on from Calvin Ramsay securing a season-long loan with Preston on Tuesday, another Liverpool player has sealed a temporary move to the Football League for the upcoming term.

Crewe Alexandra’s official website confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the League Two outfit have signed Harvey Davies on loan for the 2023/24 campaign.

The 19-year-old has trained with the Reds’ first team in the past and been named in matchday squads by Jurgen Klopp, although he’s yet to receive a senior competitive debut (Transfermarkt).

Alisson Becker will continue to be Liverpool’s undisputed number one, but the composition of his backup options for next season is far less clear-cut.

Any possibility of Davies being promoted to the senior squad on a more regular basis as an alternative to the Brazilian has ended with his loan move to Crewe, which in truth should be far more beneficial for him to get regular senior game-time than being on the periphery at Anfield.

Adrian has reportedly agreed a contract extension with the Reds (Football Insider), so there’ll be at least one experienced backup for Alisson in Klopp’s squad for 2023/24.

However, the elephant in the room is the future of Caoimhin Kelleher, who’s been the go-to replacement for the Brazil stopper at Liverpool over the past couple of years.

The Irishman has been strongly linked with an exit from Anfield in recent weeks, with Tottenham, Brighton and Brentford all reportedly interested in signing him (Irish Independent).

It’d be most understandable if the 24-year-old wants to depart Merseyside and become a regular starter elsewhere, although the Reds need to be careful not to leave themselves short for goalkeeping options now that Davies has gone on loan.

Kelleher’s departure mustn’t be sanctioned unless or until Liverpool are sure of getting in another trusted alternative to Alisson, and even then they should only part with the Cork native if the buying club can assure him of being their firm first-choice.

