(Video) Jordan Henderson gives seal of approval to Liverpool transfer target he’s seen up close

Jordan Henderson has appeared to give the seal of approval to one of Liverpool’s reported transfer targets he’s seen up close on international duty over the past couple of days.

Chelsea’s Levi Colwill is among the centre-backs to have been linked with the Reds of late, with Ian Doyle mentioning in a recent piece for the Liverpool Echo that the 20-year-old is ‘admired’ by the recruitment team at Anfield and would ‘fit the bill’ for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

A highly impressive season on loan at Brighton has seen the youngster called into the England squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia over the next week (The Athletic).

Henderson was speaking to talkSPORT about the defender, who’s impressed the 32-year-old since linking up with Gareth Southgate’s side.

When asked how Colwill has been faring with the senior English setup, the Liverpool captain replied: “Really good. We’ve obviously seen him a little bit for Brighton this season and he’s played so well and he’s come in here and settled in straight away.

“You can see he’s a very good player, very young but he’s come and handled himself really well in training and seems like a really nice lad as well. He’s been a big plus coming into the squad.”

It remains to be seen whether the Reds will turn their reported admiration for the Chelsea defender into a serious pursuit which sees an offer presented, although the Blues are understood to have no plans to sell him or even loan him out this summer (Ben Jacobs).

If the 20-year-old does end up at Liverpool, though, it seems he already has a firm ally in Henderson, who’d be an ideal player to help him settle in at Anfield given his status as a long-serving, Premier League-winning captain.

You can see the clip of Henderson discussing Colwill below, via talkSPORT on YouTube: