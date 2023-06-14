Revealed: How many more midfielders Liverpool will sign this summer; less than you expect – Pearce

Liverpool supporters were expecting a busy summer of transfer activity and with four midfielders leaving the club, it would be fair to assume that we would bring the same number of new players in.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce provided an update on this though: ‘Whether Liverpool sign one or two more midfielders this summer will be heavily influenced by the cost of the deals available.

‘The club’s stance isn’t that they must sign two more regardless in order to fill gaps. Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain only started seven league matches between them in 2022-23’.

READ MORE: What possible Liverpool deal for Ryan Gravenberch ‘hinges on’ after ‘positive discussions’ held – report

Although Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo offered little in terms of minutes on the pitch in the Premier League last season, it’s still not ideal that our often stretched squad is going to be decreasing in size.

James Milner will be a big miss and so it may seem that Alexis Mac Allister is an able replacement for the minutes our vice captain provided.

Then it may come down to promoting Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajcetic and possibly even the want-away Fabio Carvalho – who can all also help out in the middle.

Given this list above and then adding on Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and considering Trent Alexander-Arnold’s new role – perhaps one more could be enough.

It’s a fine balance between the number of players we may think are needed but also the amount of minutes we can give each of them to keep everyone happy.

Thankfully that’s Jurgen Klopp’s headache and not ours but it does seem like two more players would be the maximum – when it comes to midfield acquisitions in this window.

#Ep75 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Reaction to Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister for £35m with Brighton content creator Charlie Haffenden!