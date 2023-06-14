Jurgen Klopp sets date he wants all transfer business to be completed by; deadline fast approaching

With Alexis Mac Allister arriving just 11 days after the end of the season, it looks obvious that we will be moving quickly this summer and it now appears that Jurgen Klopp has set a date that he wants all business to be completed by.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce said: ‘Ideally, Klopp would like all business to be completed by July 8 when pre-season training starts at Kirkby, but there’s also a realisation on his part that things might drag on.

‘The situation is complicated by international fixtures, including the Under-21 European Championship in Romania and Georgia which starts on June 21’.

It’s amazing to think that everything will be done in the next 24 days as, although there is obviously room for delays to occur, there is still a lot of work to be done in that short period of time.

With the current international camps taking place, it’s going to be tough for the club to complete deals for players who are still in action.

Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone are currently in their own respective French camps and with the duo being the most widely touted targets, it’s going to be hard to get deals done for both.

We never really know which players are genuine targets and who is just being churned out by the rumour mill but with an end date in sight, we should start to see more tangible links being reported soon – if this report is correct.

