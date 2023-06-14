What possible Liverpool deal for Ryan Gravenberch ‘hinges on’ after ‘positive discussions’ held – report

There have been many names touted as possible Liverpool targets in the past few months but one midfielder who looked like a serious target but seemingly interest has now cooled – is Ryan Gravenberch but now we have an update on his current position.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce said: ‘Positive discussions were held with 21-year-old Gravenberch’s camp but any hope of signing the Netherlands international hinges on Bayern Munich changing their stance with the Bundesliga champions having been adamant he’s not for sale’.

It’s interesting to hear this update, as it paints a much more positive picture of any potential deal than we have seen from many other sources and so there may still be a chance of this deal being completed.

The Dutch midfielder was only handed a starting role in 9% of games in the past season and so it would be easy to understand if he was unhappy with the amount of playing time on offer for him in Germany.

Whether Jurgen Klopp is in a position to promise or offer more minutes at Anfield, is unknown but if we have already held ‘positive discussions’ – Thomas Tuchel must have had a similar level of success himself.

The 21-year-old is still very much in his formative years, though it’s always good to see a player who wants to be given as much time on the pitch as possible and we have shown repeatedly in the past that chances are given to younger players.

The ball looks very much to be in the former Ajax man’s court and so it’s up to who he feels more convinced by at this stage but with our boss setting a date for when he wants all summer business completed by, he doesn’t have long to change his mind if he wants to be playing on Merseyside in the new campaign.

