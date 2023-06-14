(Image) Liverpool fan spots something interesting club account has done on transfer window opening

Liverpool could be sparing room for a big announcement in the near future judging by the club’s Twitter activity.
One user on the platform, @bogle_anika, spotted that the side had removed its pinned tweet, though we’d imagine the most likely cause for this is the upcoming fixture schedule release tomorrow.
We’re always open to a surprise of course! Though with Jurgen Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke biding their time on transfers following the signing of Alexis Mac Allister, it remains to be seen whether a second addition will be announced in the coming days.
You can catch the tweet below, courtesy of @bogle_anika:
No pinned tweet👀 pic.twitter.com/js9hDh1RwS
— anika bogle (@bogle_anika) June 14, 2023