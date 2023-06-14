‘Doesn’t fit the profile’ – Liverpool move for ‘world class’ midfielder ruled out by James Pearce

It was always going to be a summer that saw Liverpool linked to nearly every midfielder in Europe but one target closer to home looks to have been ruled out, even at this early stage of the window.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce said: ‘One name who doesn’t feature on Liverpool’s shortlist is Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse, despite recent reports linking him with a move to Anfield. At the age of 28, he doesn’t fit the profile’.

With the captain of Southampton experiencing relegation in the past campaign, it always seemed that he was ‘too good’ to play in a lower division and so a transfer was on the cards.

As we’re so publicly in the hunt for a new midfielder and a man of the talent of James Ward-Prowse looks to be on the market, it wouldn’t take long before links were made between him and a Merseyside move.

This report here seems to all but confirm that we won’t be on the look out for the set-piece wizard.

However, even with Jurgen Klopp looking not to be the man who will be his next manager, the England international won’t be short of suitors.

His former manager Neil Jones described the 28-year-old as ‘world class’ (via Hampshire Live), so a Premier League return looks very much on the cards but not at Anfield.

