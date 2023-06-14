‘It’s crazy…’ – Alexis Mac Allister makes Liverpool comparison that Reds fans will adore

Alexis Mac Allister has voiced his excitement at playing regularly at Anfield now that he’s a Liverpool player, and he’s made a comparison which’ll surely delight Reds fans.

The midfielder completed his much-anticipated move from Brighton a week ago, and he’s already striking the right note with the Kop judging by comments he made to ESPN Argentina.

The 24-year-old said: “I had to play twice at Anfield and any player you talk to tells you that it’s crazy how people encourage. Within England, [it] is the closest thing to the people of Boca. That’s why I said that Liverpool is the Boca [Juniors] of England. I can’t wait to play there.”

Anfield is renowned for the incredible atmosphere it can generate for big matches, with several of the greatest footballers of all time having spoken of their awe of the venue (Liverpool Echo).

La Bombonera, the home of Boca Juniors, is similarly famous worldwide as a notoriously intimidating venue for away teams, often a cauldron of noise due to its unique steep architecture and the frenzied nature of the home supporters.

Mac Allister is well placed to comment having lined out at both venues, starting off his professional career with the Buenos Aires giants and playing at the Reds’ ground twice as a Brighton player, and it’s a comparison that his new club’s fans will surely adore.

He’ll now get to indulge in the Anfield atmosphere on a regular basis from August onwards, and he’ll start out there just as the expansion to bring the stadium’s capacity up to 61,000 will enable even more Liverpool fans to give their vocal backing to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

If he can maintain or even better the form he showed in scoring 12 goals for the Seagulls last season, the Kop will be singing the 24-year-old’s name in next to no time, which could have him embracing the venue even more than he already does.

