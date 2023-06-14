Mane admits to signing Firmino’s chant in his house and names Bobby his ‘favourite team-mate’

It’s no secret that Bobby Firmino has now left Liverpool at the conclusion of his contract and with that he became the second member of our famous front three to depart, leading to Sadio Mane sharing his thoughts on the forward.

In quotes shared by Paul Gorst for the Liverpool Echo, our former No.10 said: “I have seen many nice people in this business, but Bobby Firmino is by far and away my favourite one…he’s my favourite team-mate.

“Bobby changed something about my football…he makes things easier, so you don’t have to do things more complicated. When you get the ball, Bobby is next to you and gives you an option…it helped me, and it helps the team.

READ MORE: Two mid-table Premier League sides enter race for Manu Kone amidst Liverpool links – report

“I don’t see any chant more beautiful than Bobby’s. Sometimes in my house, I’m there listening to it…I love it, it’s so special. If you love the man as well, sometimes you just have to sing it. I can sing Bobby’s song better than my own!”.

The image of the Senegalese forward doing the house work whilst singing ‘Si Senor’ is one that many of our supporters will love and it’s clear that he has a lot of love for his former teammate.

The bond that was created within Jurgen Klopp’s side will never leave these players and, even though we seem to be on the dawn of a squad refresh, it’s a great insight into how close knit our squad is and was.

To name the Brazilian as his favourite teammate shows the level of respect the Bayern Munich man has for the 31-year-old and it’s great to see that this wasn’t just for show but a lifelong bond has been created.

Although this chapter has ended, the trio will live on through Mo Salah but once he plays his last game in Red – all we can hope for is seeing them line up for a charity game.

#Ep75 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Reaction to Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister for £35m with Brighton content creator Charlie Haffenden!