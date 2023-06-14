James Pearce hints at Jurgen Klopp plan for Liverpool attack during Mo Salah’s absence for AFCON

James Pearce has claimed that Liverpool don’t plan on signing a forward this summer despite being without Mo Salah for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for some of the 2023/24 season.

The reliable reporter wrote a detailed piece for The Athletic in which he outlined the Reds’ transfer priorities for the current transfer window, and it seems as if Jurgen Klopp will be happy with his in-house alternatives to fill the right-sided attacking role in the Egyptian’s absence.

The journalist wrote: “Liverpool do not intend to add to their attacking options, despite the departure of Roberto Firmino, who scored 13 goals in all competitions in 2022-23.

“Next season will bring the added complication of losing Salah in January for the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. However, there are high hopes for teenage winger Ben Doak, who is expected to play a bigger role after clocking up five senior appearances in 2022-23.

“Klopp also has gifted young attacker Kaide Gordon on the comeback trail, while Jota is another option on the right flank if required.”

This won’t be an unprecedented situation for Liverpool, who had to make do without not just Salah, but also Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, during the last AFCON in the first few weeks of 2022.

The Egyptian missed six games for the Reds as his country made it all the way to the final that time, but they still won five of those and drew the other, with the only minor blemish coming in a Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Arsenal that they ultimately won anyway en route to lifting the trophy.

That also came at a time when Klopp didn’t have Cody Gakpo or Darwin Nunez to call upon, while Luis Diaz only arrived towards the latter days of Salah’s absence, so if anything the attacking options will (injury permitting) be more abundant next January than they were 17 months ago.

There may be a concern that Liverpool don’t have a natural senior right-sided alternative to the ever-prolific number 11, although as Pearce pointed out, Jota is capable of deputising there and there’s also a couple of youngsters who could be entrusted to step up.

Doak earned positive reviews during his fleeting senior appearances in 2022/23, while Gordon has already scored at first-team level for the Reds (against Shrewsbury in an FA Cup clash).

If the manager is happy to trust in either or those, or move Jota over to the right, then we shouldn’t overly worry about Salah going to AFCON in January, while there’ll also be a brief mid-season break in the Premier League that month which may come at a good time.

