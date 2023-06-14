Pearce confirms Liverpool priced out after ‘vastly excessive’ asking price set for ‘unbelievable’ midfielder

New players were always on the agenda for this summer and one potential transfer target who looked close to making a move to Anfield has now been ruled out, due to the asking price of his parent club.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce said: ‘Chelsea’s Mason Mount, 24, is also no longer an option with an asking price of £70million ($88m) to £80million deemed vastly excessive for the England international, who only has one year left on his contract. Manchester United remain his most likely destination’.

It had seemed at one point that we were poised to complete a deal for the Chelsea man but our failure to qualify for the Champions League doesn’t look like the only reason that this deal fell through.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp sets date he wants all transfer business to be completed by; deadline fast approaching

There are plenty of pundits who are very complimentary of Mason Mount, with Joe Cole once stating: “what this kid does is unbelievable” (via The Mirror).

However, even with these public plaudits, there probably won’t be too much of an outcry from our supporters that we’re not spending £80 million on a midfielder with three goals and two assists in the Premier League last season.

As much as we can be stubborn at times in waiting for the right player to become available, you can’t accuse the Reds of often being fleeced in transfers and the 24-year-old may well move to Old Trafford but only because we didn’t want to pay an extortionate fee.

With a homegrown quote to keep tabs on, we may have to sign some English players soon but certainly not for this amount of money.

#Ep75 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Reaction to Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister for £35m with Brighton content creator Charlie Haffenden!