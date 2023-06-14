Two mid-table Premier League sides enter race for Manu Kone amidst Liverpool links – report

Manu Kone is amongst the most touted names for a potential Liverpool move this summer but it no longer looks like it’s a one-horse race for his signature, with two more teams entering the equation.

As reported by the Daily Mail: ‘Aston Villa and Wolves are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach’s £35million-rated midfielder Manu Kone’.

It’s still not fully clear whether our constant links to Khephren Thuram and his French counterpart are as part of a joint deal or two separate signings but there’s certainly been interest in the pair.

With both men being on international duty for France, we will have to wait a few weeks until this deal may go through and so there’s no imminent expectation of any transfers being completed.

However, when we see teams like Aston Villa and Wolves being linked with the services of the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder – it may perhaps worry some of our fans as to the talents of the player we’re linked with.

With the 22-year-old attracting the attention of more stereotypical mid-table teams in the league, should we then start worrying if his qualities are good enough for the silverware we want to be fighting for?

Time will tell on who is signed and when but the news of more teams becoming interested could be bad news at this stage of the negotiations.

