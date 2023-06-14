James Pearce reveals what Schmadtke & Klopp now doing after Mac Allister signing

Liverpool fans will be required to exercise patience this summer amid the wait for further signings beyond Alexis Mac Allister.

James Pearce wrote that Jurgen Klopp and Jorg Schmadtke are carefully considering options in a window in which the Merseysiders are expected to bring in two more central midfielders and a left-footed centre-half.

“There’s more business to be done as Liverpool seek further injections of quality in midfield and defence, but after acting swiftly and decisively to sign Mac Allister, patience will prove to be a virtue among an expectant fanbase as Klopp and Schmadtke consider their next move,” the reporter wrote for The Athletic.

Khephren Thuram, Ryan Gravenberch, Gabri Veiga and Kouadio ‘Manu’ Kone are among the names reportedly considered by the Anfield hierarchy to bolster the midfield department.

Liverpool must get this window right but can’t leave fans waiting for long

Such is the scale of the work remaining to be done in the current window that we can’t afford to see our recruitment team rushed off their seats.

That being said, with it understood that the likes of Aston Villa and Wolves have joined the race for Gladbach’s 22-year-old midfielder (Daily Mail) we likewise can’t dally if we’re confident in a player fitting the bill at the club.

There are certain decisions that will likely have a big impact when it comes to refining our shortlist, namely: whether we’re sticking with a 3-box-3 formation and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s inverted role, price and availability (as ever), not to mention the kind of roles our coaching staff foresee for Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Departures of key figures of the likes of Ian Graham and Julian Ward will no doubt incite some concern among the fanbase with regard to the quality of our decision-making, though we’ve every faith in a team that still boasts a mouthwatering array of talent.

