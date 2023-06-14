Thuram price set by Nice but personal terms have not been agreed with Liverpool – report

It seems that, of all our reported targets this summer, the next man who is most likely to arrive at Anfield is Khephren Thuram but we may not be as advanced in negotiations as some have reported.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce said: ‘Twenty-two-year-old Thuram, the son of former France international Lilian and brother of Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram, is valued at around £50million by Nice and has attracted interest from a number of other Premier League clubs.

‘Senior sources at Liverpool have dismissed speculation that they have already agreed personal terms with the player’s representatives’.

It was reported by CaughtOffside that ‘the Reds have an agreement in principle on personal terms’ but now this story seems to counteract that anything is in place, or as far progressed as this yet.

When it comes to the summer you see many different sources claiming that they have the inside scoop on deals and so it’s hard to know who’s right and wrong, leading to cases like this with conflicting reports.

We can see here though that a price tag of £50 million looks to have been set and that will be perhaps surprising, given the fact that we secured the services of Alexis Mac Allister for an initial £35 million.

However, Jorg Schmadtke may be looking to operate in a similar way to how we secured the services of the World Cup winner – by setting a lower opening price and then letting add-ons dictate the course of the final fee.

This method is much better as it means we would only be paying more should the signing be a success and if that is the case, then few would begrudge spending a little bit more down the line.

