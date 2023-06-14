Van Dijk & Gakpo could help Reds land central midfielder & centre-back worth combined £65.3m – opinion

Liverpool duo Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk travelled with the Netherlands squad for their Nations League fixtures and could yet play a role in the club’s summer transfer window.

Both Teun Koopmeiners and Jurrien Timber (valued at £32.7m according to Football Transfers’ valuation system) have been linked with the Merseysiders of late, albeit such links have somewhat dried up for the former.

The 25-year-old (valued at £32.6m, according to Football Transfers’ valuation system) could be of serious interest to Jorg Schmadtke this summer.

Are Koopmeiners and Timber what Liverpool are looking for?

The Serie A star does play deeper, though one should expect Fabinho to feel far from threatened given the Atalanta man’s primary function is that of a playmaker.

14 goal contributions (10 goals and four assists) in the Italian top-flight (33 appearances) certainly indicates that the Dutch international has something special to offer a potential suitor in the final third.

Koopmeiner’s FB Ref stats support the notion that he’s far more effective in the final phase of play, registering in the 15th percentile for tackles and interceptions – in stark contrast to the 95th percentile for shot-creating actions.

Jurrien Timber too could attract some movement from Liverpool’s end, though it’s one transfer we have less faith in taking place given he doesn’t fit the bill as a left-footed centre-back.

As such, we’d expect the likes of Micky van de Ven and Levi Colwill to figure far more highly on the shortlist this summer.

