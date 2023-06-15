(Video) Jude Bellingham’s first words as a Real Madrid player after Liverpool miss out

Jude Bellingham was officially unveiled as a Real Madrid player on Friday morning in an announcement that will break Liverpool hearts all over the globe.

The England international thanked Florentino Perez among other key figures for the move, with the player set to wear the iconic No.5 shirt once held by Zinedine Zidane.

The former Borussia Dortmund man admitted it was the ‘proudest day of my life’ crediting Los Blancos with being the ‘greatest football club in the history of the game’.

It’s a superb piece of business from the Spanish giants and it goes without saying that we’re more than a little gutted at the fact we won’t see Bellingham in the famous red shirt at Anfield.

