‘I was at the final’: Jude Bellingham confirms why he chose Real Madrid over Liverpool

Jude Bellingham revealed that Real Madrid’s recent Champions League final victory over Liverpool in Paris played a big part in his decision to join the Spanish giants this summer.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Fabrizio Romano, relaying comments from the former Borussia Dortmund man in his first press conference for Los Blancos.

Jude Bellingham: “I was at the final when Madrid beat Liverpool, that was a huge factor in my decision to join Real”. ✨⚪️ #RealMadrid “I’m joining the greatest club in the world and it’s not about money”. pic.twitter.com/wLDLUkZdLQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2023

The 19-year-old is set to take the No.5 shirt for the club, following in the footsteps of one personal idol in legendary midfielder Zinedine Zidane.

Not a surprising outcome but a difficult one to take all the same

There will be plenty left scratching their heads at the teenager’s words after having witnessed Liverpool mostly dominate proceedings against the Spaniards before Vinicius Jr.’s solo effort decided the tie.

But to the victor the spoils, it seems, with the Englishman opting to join, in his words, the ‘greatest football club in the history of the game’.

We can’t say we’re anything but disappointed to see a player who seemed perfect for the rebuild job required at Anfield and beyond, though we wish him all the best of luck with his career in the Spanish top-flight.

