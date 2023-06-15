(Video) Steven Gerrard jokes that his son loves Liverpool star more than his own dad

Steven Gerrard has joked that his son Lio loves Mo Salah even more than his own dad and is ‘obsessed’ with the Liverpool forward.

The Reds’ current number 11 and the iconic former Anfield captain met up for LFC TV documentary ‘When Stevie Met Salah’ when the 43-year-old was discussing his favourite players of the past and present.

The Huyton native revealed that he idolised John Barnes as a youngster and, when it came to Jurgen Klopp’s present day squad, there was only ever going to be one candidate.

Gerrard told the Egyptian: “Now my favourite is you. It has to be you because Lio, my Lio, he’s obsessed. He loves you more than me! You’re the only human he loves more than me. I’m second.”

The six-year-old has already met Salah, having accompanied him as a mascot prior to Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest in April, in what must’ve been a very special moment for him.

It says a lot about the 31-year-old’s iconic status that the son of one of Anfield’s greatest-ever players apparently loves him even more than his own dad!

You can catch the clip from ‘When Stevie Met Salah’ below, via @LFC on Twitter: