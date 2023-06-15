Schmadtke has £40m backup plan for Liverpool if Thuram and Kone pursuits fall short – report

Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is believed to have a Plan B in mind if the Reds’ pursuits of either Khephren Thuram or Manu Kone are unsuccessful.

The Anfield club reportedly have an ‘agreement in principle’ regarding personal terms for the Nice midfielder (CaughtOffside) and are also keeping tabs on the Borussia Monchengladbach man alongside Aston Villa and Wolves (Daily Mail).

However, unless both of those transfer targets aren’t landed, Merseyside chiefs will likely spring into action for another midfield youngster on their radar.

The Transfer Room reported that Liverpool have been watching Romeo Lavia ‘for a long time’ and will approach Southampton with ‘a reasonable offer’ if either Thuram or Kone prove unattainable.

The 19-year-old is keen on playing in the Premier League next season and, following their relegation, the Saints won’t stop him from leaving if they receive an offer in the region of £40m.

It’s understood that a possible move from the Reds will hinge on the outcome of their interest in the two French midfielders, and if both of those are acquired, the Belgian youngster then won’t be pursued.

What this report suggests is that Schmadtke and the Liverpool recruitment team have a clear plan in place regarding their various transfer targets.

The focus very much appears to be on Thuram and Kone, with other options like Lavia potentially being followed if either of their two priority missions prove fruitless.

It indicates that the Anfield hierarchy know what they want in the market but also have a backup plan prepared in case their main pursuits are unsuccessful, a staggered model which radiates a carefully considered structure rather than a knee-jerk scattergun approach.

At £40m, the Southampton youngster should be within Liverpool’s budget even despite missing out on Champions League football; and while it may seem steep for a player with only one season as a Premier League regular behind him, the Reds would be paying for his vast potential.

Among the references Lavia can stick on his CV is Pep Guardiola, who said in April that he’d been ‘really impressed’ by the Belgian teenager (mancity.com), who must’ve revelled in the compliment from the manager who’s just won an illustrious treble at Manchester City.

His apparent desire to leave Southampton for another year of top-flight football, along with the club’s reported readiness to grant him a departure if they get a £40m offer, could make him a very attainable Plan B if either Thuram or Kone don’t come to Anfield.

